In wake of last week’s deadly shooting at a Florida high school, Neil deGrasse Tyson has weighed in on politicians offering prayers instead of proposing legislation.

The astrophysicist, author, podcaster, TV host and director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York tweeted on Friday:

Evidence collected over many years, obtained from many locations, indicates that the power of Prayer is insufficient to stop bullets from killing school children. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 16, 2018