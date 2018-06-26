Here’s What Is Coming To Netflix In July 2018

Get excited: The Netflix lineup for July is fairly good.

Blockbusters like “Jurassic Park” and “Happy Gilmore” join on July 1, as do the very popular two “Scooby-Doo” movies from the early 2000s. The “Scooby-Doo” movies had a combined box office of nearly half a billion dollars, despite featuring a main plot point about the members of Sugar Ray getting possessed by demons.

Personal favorites of mine, “Her” and “An Education,” join later in the month.

A couple of Netflix’s most popular shows are returning this month. A new season of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which Netflix acquired from Crackle last year, debuts on July 6. “Orange Is the New Black” comes back July 27.

In my mind, the most noteworthy show to join the streaming service this month will be “The Sinner” on July 2. It was a hit for USA Network last year, but the show was hard to stream for most people. It stars Jessica Biel as a mother who kills a man at a public beach in front of other onlookers. The act of violence seems random and inexplicable at first, but as the series progresses, you learn more about the motive.

Netflix also loses a few movies, but most of them aren’t noteworthy. Last chance on “Beerfest!”

More unfortunate are the losses of “Michael Clayton” and the documentary behind the making of “Wet Hot American Summer.” The latter is kind of inexplicable since the “Wet Hot American Summer” spinoff is from Netflix.

July Netflix Lineup Grade: B

Check out the full list of arrivals and departures below.

Superlatives For Arrivals

Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize, But You Should Check Out

“The Skin of The Wolf” “Lockup: Extended Stay” “Dark Tourist” “Duck Duck Goose” “Roman Empire: Reign of Blood, Master of Rome”

Best Representations For The Varying Morality Of Witches “Good Witch” “The Worst Witch” Most Memorable Fire Fight “The Boondock Saints” Movie That Is Such A Samantha “Samantha!” Most Fun Sequel Name “Menace II Society” Best Chance Of Having A Dog “Scooby-Doo” (Although it’s a CGI abomination)

Arrivals

July 1

“Blue Bloods” (Season 8)

“Bo Burnham: what.”

“Chocolat”

“Deceived”

“Finding Neverland”

“Get Smart”

“Happy Gilmore”

“Hawaii Five-O” (Season 8)

“Interview with the Vampire”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth”

“Jurassic Park”

“Jurassic Park III”

“Madam Secretary” (Season 4)

“Menace II Society”

“NCIS” (Season 15)

“Pandorum”

“Penelope”

“Queens of Comedy” (Season 2)

“Rica, Famosa, Latina” (Seasons 1-4)

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Spanglish”

“Stealth”

“Swordfish”

“The Boondock Saints”

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

“The Princess Diaries”

“The Voices”

“Traitor”

“Troy”

“Van Helsing”

“We Own the Night”

“We the Marines”

“What We Started”

July 2

“Dance Academy: The Comeback”

“Good Witch” (Season 4)

“Romina”

“The Sinner” (Season 1)

July 3

“The Comedy Lineup” (Netflix Original)

July 5

“Blue Valentine”

July 6

“Anne with an E” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed” (Netflix Original)

“First Team: Juventus” (Part B, Netflix Original)

“Free Rein” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Sacred Games” (Netflix Original)

“Samantha!” (Netflix Original)

“Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course” (Netflix Original)

“The Fosters” (Season 5)

“The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter” (Netflix Film)

“The Skin of The Wolf” (Netflix Film)

“White Fang” (Netflix Film)

July 7

“Scream 4”

July 9

“Lockup: Extended Stay” (Collection 1)

July 10

“Drug Lords” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

July 12

“Gone Baby Gone”

July 13

“How It Ends” (Netflix Film)

“Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now” (Netflix Original)

“Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain”

“Sugar Rush” (Netflix Original)

“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants” (Netflix Original)

July 15

“Bonusfamiljen” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Going for Gold”

“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” (Part 2, Netflix Original)

July 20

“Amazing Interiors” (Netflix Original)

“Dark Tourist” (Netflix Original)

“Deep Undercover” (Collection 3)

“Duck Duck Goose” (Netflix Film)

“Father of the Year” (Netflix Film)

“Fix It and Finish It” (Collection 3)

“Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

“Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot” (Netflix Original)

“Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After” (Netflix Original)

“Last Chance U: INDY” (Part 1, Netflix Original)

“Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

July 22

“An Education”

“Disney’s Bolt”

July 24

“The Warning” (Netflix Film)

“Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial” (Netflix Original)

July 27

“Cupcake & Dino: General Services” (Netflix Original)

“Extinction” (Netflix Film)

“Orange Is the New Black” (Season 6, Netflix Original)

“Roman Empire: Reign of Blood, Master of Rome” (Netflix Original)

“The Bleeding Edge” (Netflix Original)

“The Worst Witch” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Welcome to the Family” (Netflix Original)

July 28

“Shameless” (Season 8)

“The Company Men”

July 29

“Her”

“Sofia the First” (Season 4)

July 30

“A Very Secret Service” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

July 31

“Terrace House: Opening New Doors” (Part 3, Netflix Original)

Arriving in July (Date Not Announced)

“El Chapo” (Season 3)

Departures

July 1

“Alive”

“Along Came Polly”

“An Honest Liar”

“Beerfest”

“Before Midnight”

“Bring It On”

“Bring It On Again”

“Bring It On: All or Nothing”

“Bring It On: Fight to the Finish”

“Bring It On: In It to Win It”

“Cocktail”

“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”

“Lethal Weapon”

“Lethal Weapon 2”

“Lethal Weapon 3”

“Lethal Weapon 4”

“Little Women”

“Michael Clayton”

“Midnight in Paris”

“Mixed Signals”

“More Than a Game”

“Pandemic”

“Piglet’s Big Movie”

“Rugrats Go Wild”

“Scary Movie”

“Scream 3”

“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”

“The Art of War”

“Tropic Thunder”

“V for Vendetta”

July 2

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

July 8

“Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom”

“Real Husbands of Hollywood” (Seasons 1-5)

July 9

“Ratchet and Clank”

“Serena”

July 11

“Alice Through the Looking Glass”

July 14

“Wild Hogs”

July 15

“Convergence”

“Lockup: State Prisons” (Collection 1)

“Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary”

July 16

“Changeling”

“Wanted”

July 29

“The Den”

July 30