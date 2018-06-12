Netflix Extends Agreement To Keep Streaming Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown'

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it extended an agreement to keep renowned chef Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” on the streaming service.

The first eight seasons of “Parts Unknown,” which are on Netflix, were initially scheduled to depart the service on June 16. However, the company declared that the series would be available to U.S. streamers “for months to come.”

Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come. — Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2018

The CNN series features Bourdain exploring the food and cultures of destinations ranging from Detroit and the Bronx to Senegal and Germany.

After Bourdain’s death last week, the public expressed an outpouring of support for the chef’s work in embracing the globe’s cultures. The restaurateur and author was working on a new “Parts Unknown” episode when his friend found him unresponsive in a hotel room.

The series has garnered multiple awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informational Series Or Special and the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Reality Show Host.

Viewers can watch some clips of “Parts Unknown” on the show’s website.

President Barack Obama, who shared a meal with Bourdain in a 2016 episode of “Parts Unknown,” wrote that Bourdain brought to the screen delicious food and its ability to unite people.