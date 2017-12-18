This Man Used Netflix To Propose, And Now We're Ugly Crying At Our Desk

He wanted to propose using Netflix. So we called in a few friends. pic.twitter.com/LvkVIeymfd

Is Netflix and chill too noncommittal for you? How about Netflix and propose?

Meet Conor and Kamela, two avid watchers, who happen to have been dating for six years. Conor is ready to propose marriage, but instead of your run-of-the-mill popping of the question, he recruited the stars of Kamela’s favorite show, “Santa Clarita Diet,” to help him out.

A clip of the proposal posted by Netflix on Monday shows Kamela thinking she’s part of a reality TV show in which she and her beau watch various programs on the streaming site. Little did she know that when she pressed play, Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant ― a “ride or die couple,” in her words ― would appear with Conor sandwiched between them

That’s when he asked her to marry him IRL.

“This is not a show babe. It’s not real,” Conor said, getting down on one knee. “It’s been awesome being your boyfriend, but if you’re cool with it, I’d rather be your husband.”