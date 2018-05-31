Netflix Savagely Shades 'Roseanne' In 'One Day At A Time' Promo

Cheeky streaming service.

Netflix found a way to promote its reboot of the comedy “One Day At A Time” while throwing shade at the just-canceled revival of “Roseanne.”

In a tweet on Wednesday featuring a photo of the new “One Day” cast, Netflix reminds viewers that its show is a “sitcom about a tight-knight working class family” ― but with some knife-twisting.

Reminder: @OneDayAtATime is a sitcom about a tight-knit, working class family that tackles extremely topical social issues in a smart and innovative way. Ya know, if you’re suddenly looking for a show like that… pic.twitter.com/er4Fx6Cxb6 — Netflix US (@netflix) May 30, 2018

Netflix’s revival of the original 1975-84 show has been renewed for a third season.