Ranking The Best Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Oct. 28, Streamline recommends “Stranger Things 2” in the top spot, unseating “American Vandal.” The sequel to the 2016 breakout hit comes just in time for Halloween. Last year it seemed like every single Halloween party had at least a few guests dressed as Eleven and letters with Christmas lights on the wall. Let Streamline know if you spot these very original choices happening again this year.

The show is a rare smash hit in terms of viewership while also being mostly beloved by critics. It’s likely this season will be just as popular as before, if not more-so. In the movie business, sequels tend to outperform their predecessors and this will likely follow that pattern. You might as well watch if only for that soda machine talk (at HuffPost there are soda machines instead of water coolers).

HuffPost writer Bill Bradley enjoyed the second season, but felt it was trying a bit too hard to not be confused for family fare. One joke in particular that involved a double entendre with the phrase “pull out” seemed hilariously out of place. Still, if you enjoyed the first season, this new story is worth your time.

“Mindhunter” is getting more buzz. Much like the start of “House of Cards,” David Fincher directed the episodes that start this series. Like “House of Cards,” the show seems to be turning into a hit. Television podcast, “The Watch,” had a great interview with “Mindhunter” star Jonathan Groff that’s also worth checking out.

As mentioned last week, “Mindhunter” is an insane name. A reader mentioned that the show is based on the book, “Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit,” but Streamline doesn’t think that makes the name any less funny.

Netflix announced this week that they are raising $1.6 billion in debt, much of which will fund original programming. So many, many new Netflix shows are likely forthcoming. Or maybe they’ll just spend it all in one place to reanimate the corpse of Stanley Kubrick for one last directorial project. It is the Halloween season.

For the first time, Streamline is also recommending a documentary. A brief description of, “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold,” follows the main list. (Didion’s legend is large enough that HuffPost has a meeting room named after her). And after the documentary recommendation is a list of movies and shows Netflix is adding in the next few days.