Ranking The Best Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

Netflix has become that friend who just won’t stop proposing outlandish new ideas. You definitely love a thing or two they come up with, but at a certain point, it’s simply way too much to process.
The company is spending $6 billion on original content in 2017. So the over 100 million people across the world who subscribe to the service have an inevitable paralysis of choice ― and not every show is going to be a hit. Honestly, most are kind of mediocre. But the service has a record of putting out at least a few gems every year, all of which will hopefully end up in the ever-changing list below.
For the weekend of Oct. 28, Streamline recommends “Stranger Things 2” in the top spot, unseating “American Vandal.” The sequel to the 2016 breakout hit comes just in time for Halloween. Last year it seemed like every single Halloween party had at least a few guests dressed as Eleven and letters with Christmas lights on the wall. Let Streamline know if you spot these very original choices happening again this year.
The show is a rare smash hit in terms of viewership while also being mostly beloved by critics. It’s likely this season will be just as popular as before, if not more-so. In the movie business, sequels tend to outperform their predecessors and this will likely follow that pattern. You might as well watch if only for that soda machine talk (at HuffPost there are soda machines instead of water coolers).
HuffPost writer Bill Bradley enjoyed the second season, but felt it was trying a bit too hard to not be confused for family fare. One joke in particular that involved a double entendre with the phrase “pull out” seemed hilariously out of place. Still, if you enjoyed the first season, this new story is worth your time.
“Mindhunter” is getting more buzz. Much like the start of “House of Cards,” David Fincher directed the episodes that start this series. Like “House of Cards,” the show seems to be turning into a hit. Television podcast, “The Watch,” had a great interview with “Mindhunter” star Jonathan Groff that’s also worth checking out.
As mentioned last week, “Mindhunter” is an insane name. A reader mentioned that the show is based on the book, “Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit,” but Streamline doesn’t think that makes the name any less funny.
Netflix announced this week that they are raising $1.6 billion in debt, much of which will fund original programming. So many, many new Netflix shows are likely forthcoming. Or maybe they’ll just spend it all in one place to reanimate the corpse of Stanley Kubrick for one last directorial project. It is the Halloween season.
For the first time, Streamline is also recommending a documentary. A brief description of, “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold,” follows the main list. (Didion’s legend is large enough that HuffPost has a meeting room named after her). And after the documentary recommendation is a list of movies and shows Netflix is adding in the next few days.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 2 Release: Oct. 27, 2017
Plot: Good kids fight paranormal evils.
Pro: This is one of the last few shows that is both extremely popular and critically acclaimed.
Con: The second season isn't quite as fun to watch as the first. Living up to its name, it is "stranger," though.
Season 1 Release: Sept. 15, 2017
Plot: Mock investigation into juvenile culprit.
Pro: Critics seem to agree this show is very, very funny and a good parody of the true crime genre.
Con: It centers around one big dick joke, which is a bit one-note.
Season 1 Release: Oct. 13, 2017
Plot: The FBI interviews serial killers.
Pro: David Fincher directs a few of the episodes and the lead, Jonathan Groff, is great.
Con: There's a lot of content about grisly murders these days.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Former sitcom actor seeks happiness.
Pro: Both the jokes and story rise to the medium of animation, creating a story much more rich than most live-action shows.
Con: Season 4 isn’t quite as good as the previous two seasons.
Season 1 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: Dystopian depiction of neo-capitalism.
Pro: Many very clever jokes and clearly has a lot to say in critiquing American society.
Con: The show's choice to not quite be an anime, but also not not an anime, is confusing.
Season 2 Release: May 12, 2017
Plot: A well-fed man ponders life.
Pro: Possibly the best show Netflix will release this year. How could anyone dislike Aziz Ansari?
Con: The extremely expensive apartments and meals featured in the show might make you a bit envious.
Season 1 Release: Sept. 29, 2017
Plot: Boys/girls go through puberty.
Pro: Very funny, but also is scoring points for a rare extremely raw look into the struggles of growing up.
Con: It's extremely gross.
Season 1 Release: April 28, 2017
Plot: College kids wrestle with racism.
Pro: Seems to be increasingly relevant with every passing month.
Con: The first episode is probably the shakiest one, which may make it hard to get into the rest of the series.
The Documentary Recommendation For The Week:
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
Release: Oct. 27, 2017
Joan Didion has achieved a writing legacy well worth this lengthy examination. Her nephew, Griffin Dunne, directed the project and made a great choice to feature numerous intimate conversations with the now 82-year-old writer throughout. Didion’s career took-off in the ’60s as she chronicled an era defined by political strife and disaffected youth. Reflecting on her career in this moment is particularly important.
CONVERSATIONS