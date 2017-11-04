Ranking The Best Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

Netflix has become that friend who just won’t stop proposing outlandish new ideas. You definitely love a thing or two they come up with, but at a certain point, it’s simply way too much to process.

The company is spending $6 billion on original content in 2017. So the over 100 million people across the world who subscribe to the service have an inevitable paralysis of choice ― and not every show is going to be a hit. Honestly, most are kind of mediocre. But the service has a record of putting out at least a few gems every year, all of which will hopefully end up in the ever-changing list below.

For the weekend of Nov. 4, Streamline recommends “Alias Grace” in the top spot, unseating “Stranger Things 2.” This is the second adaptation of a Margaret Atwood novel to earn critical buzz this year, following “The Handmaid’s Tale.” It likely won’t have the same cultural takeover that “The Handmaid’s Tale” achieved given its more subtle feminist message, lack of immediate connection timing-wise to Donald Trump’s election and far more subdued costuming choices. But this could still be a sleeper hit and is well worth checking out.

Netflix could use another hit right now to distract from the week they’ve had involving actor Kevin Spacey. Over the last several days, multiple people accused Spacey of sexual harassment, including underage men. The service’s first hit show, “House of Cards,” stars Spacey. Netflix first announced that the season currently in production would be its last and then subsequently suspended all operations.

The last season of that show was already a mess with multiple characters getting killed off for increasingly ridiculous reasons and Spacey’s character getting increasingly marginalized. Within the current narrative arch of the show, it actually wouldn’t be that ridiculous to just have Spacey’s character assassinated and cede the project to Robin Wright. This could be considered heading in the Wright direction.

HuffPost also reported on the multiple rape accusations against “The Ranch” star Danny Masterson. That sitcom also stars Ashton Kutcher, his former co-star on “That 70s Show.” Netflix has not announced a chance of plans for “The Ranch” as of yet.

“Stranger Things 2” debuted last week to much buzz, but has fallen a few spots on the Streamline list. It still appears to be very popular, but many critics and fans expressed that this season didn’t quite live up to their expectations.

HuffPost writer Bill Bradley enjoyed the second season, but felt it was trying a bit too hard to not be confused for family fare. One joke in particular that involved a double entendre with the phrase “pull out” seemed hilariously out of place. Still, if you enjoyed the first season, this new story is worth your time.

“Mindhunter” is getting more buzz and moved up the list again. Much like the start of “House of Cards,” David Fincher directed the episodes that start this series. As mentioned before, “Mindhunter” continues to be the most ridiculous name on television right now.

Continuing from last week, Streamline is also recommending a documentary. A brief description of, “Icarus” follows the main list. And after the documentary recommendation is a list of movies and shows Netflix is adding in the next few days.

Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.

#1. Alias Grace Season 1 Release: Nov. 3, 2017

Plot: Questionable murder conviction of immigrant.



Pro: Good news for "Handmaid's Tale" fans: Based on a Margaret Atwood novel, this is a well-done story that showcases resilience in the face of oppression.



Con: The pace is a bit slow. Netflix/Sabrina Lantos #2. Mindhunter Season 1 Release: Oct. 13, 2017

Plot: The FBI interviews serial killers.



Pro: David Fincher directs a few of the episodes and the lead, Jonathan Groff, is great.



Con: There's a lot of content about grisly murders these days. Patrick Harbron/Netflix #3. Stranger Things 2 Season 2 Release: Oct. 27, 2017

Plot: Good kids fight paranormal evils.



Pro: This is one of the last few shows that is both extremely popular and critically acclaimed.



Con: The second season isn't quite as fun to watch as the first. Living up to its name, it is "stranger," though. Netflix #4. American Vandal Season 1 Release: Sept. 15, 2017

Plot: Mock investigation into juvenile culprit.



Pro: Critics seem to agree this show is very, very funny and a good parody of the true crime genre.



Con: It centers around one big dick joke, which is a bit one-note. Netflix #5. Bojack Horseman Season 4 Release: Sept. 8, 2017

Plot: Former sitcom actor seeks happiness.



Pro: Both the jokes and story rise to the medium of animation, creating a story much more rich than most live-action shows.



Con: Season 4 isn’t quite as good as the previous two seasons. Netflix #6. Neo Yokio Season 1 Release: Sept. 22, 2017

Plot: Dystopian depiction of neo-capitalism.



Pro: Many very clever jokes and clearly has a lot to say in critiquing American society.



Con: The show's choice to not quite be an anime, but also not not an anime, is confusing. Netflix #7. Master of None Season 2 Release: May 12, 2017

Plot: A well-fed man ponders life.



Pro: Possibly the best show Netflix will release this year. How could anyone dislike Aziz Ansari?



Con: The extremely expensive apartments and meals featured in the show might make you a bit envious. Netflix #8. Dear White People Season 1 Release: April 28, 2017

Plot: College kids wrestle with racism.



Pro: Seems to be increasingly relevant with every passing month.



Con: The first episode is probably the shakiest one, which may make it hard to get into the rest of the series. Netflix

The Documentary Recommendation For The Week:

Icarus

Release: Aug. 4, 2017