Netflix Reportedly Buying Ted Bundy Movie 'Extremely Wicked' For High Price

Netflix is becoming the go-to source for all things Ted Bundy.

With a docu-series about the serial killer already playing on its platform, the streaming company is paying an estimated $9 million for the feature-length drama about him, The Hollywood Reporter reported Monday.

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” starring Zac Efron as Bundy, premiered at the recent Sundance Film Festival. It received some positive reviews but endured criticism for allegedly promoting a glorified perspective on his horrific acts. Some critics said a trailer for the film sexualized the monstrous main character.

Netflix will release the film in the fall, THR noted.

Bundy confessed to killing dozens of women in the 1970s and got the electric chair in 1989. “Extremely Wicked” follows Bundy via the perspective of his longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins).

The documentary series “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” premiered on Netflix Jan. 24. Joe Berlinger directed both the docu-series and the upcoming feature film.