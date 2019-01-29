Netflix Wants You To Thirst For Just About Anyone But Ted Bundy

Ted Bundy was a convicted serial killer and rapist responsible for the deaths of at least 30 women. Yet on Monday, Netflix actually had to ask the public to stop fawning over him.

The streaming service, which just released its docuseries, “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” posted a tweet for viewers fawning over Bundy:

I've seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers — Netflix US (@netflix) January 28, 2019

Netflix even clapped back at one Twitter user who tried to justify the attention on him:

where — Netflix US (@netflix) January 28, 2019

That user then fired back a quick response, likely saving some face with a pun that received quite a few likes:

He was hot in that electric chair — Vaas Montenegro (@vaas_is_nutz) January 28, 2019

Further adding to the hype surrounding Bundy, who was executed for his crimes in 1989, the trailer for upcoming movie “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” dropped, featuring heartthrob Zac Efron playing Bundy. As the reviews flowed in, critics accused the filmmakers of presenting an uncomfortably charming image of Bundy, despite the counterargument that his persona and looks were exactly what helped him lure his victims to their deaths.