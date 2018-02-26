Netflix Casts A White Guy In Another Film About Asian Culture

Netflix is under fire yet again for a casting decision after the streaming service released a trailer Thursday for its new film “The Outsider.”

The film is centered on the Yakuza, or the organized crime groups that work in the shadows in Japan. While the story takes place in Japan, Jared Leto, who is white, was cast as the lead.

Asian-Americans, who’ve long struggled with the lack of representation on-screen, weren’t happy with what they saw.

Yay, another story set in an Asian background, but Asians aren't the protagonist.



Really dropping the ball here, @netflix



Why not have "The Outsider" be about Jared Leto going through an emo phase and then joining an American gang? — Little Drummer Vinh ❇❄⛄ (@Supervinh47) February 24, 2018

In the film, Leto plays an American soldier, Nick Lowell, who finds himself indebted to the Yakuza after World War II and serves the organization to earn his freedom.

Many criticized Netflix for casting a white man as the lead in a film filled with Japanese people and cultural elements, and questioned why a story about the Yakuza couldn’t feature an Asian lead. Others mentioned how the film speaks to the way Asians are cast as background characters but cannot be seen in Hollywood as strong leads.

Everybody, together now: Hollywood can make a film set anywhere in the world, in any era of history... and always somehow find a way for the movie to star a white guy. https://t.co/fogEGQJCri — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) February 23, 2018

THE LAST YAKUZA STARRING JARED LETO



(Seriously, how hard is it to hire an Asian-American actor for this type of shit? Still gets the outsider point across.) https://t.co/DFPavvzewd — M'Shaku (@ShakExcellence) February 23, 2018

Actually not offended by Jared Leto playing lead in The Outsider, but come on.. how many times is Hollywood going to grab Asian culture for their storylines and revolve a white guy around it? — Jules (@therealJRAlonzo) February 24, 2018

*random rant* i am SO over movies/TV shows based in Asian countries or within Asian cultures, filled with Asian people as supporting cast or background characters, but always starring some famous white dude in the lead... BEEN over it, but it keeps happening. — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) February 26, 2018

@netflix Is it really that hard to *not* use Asian people and cultures as backdrops and plot devices for white male protagonists? This trope is boring AF #AsianTwitterhttps://t.co/uD5NbA47oU — J Maraan (@j_maraan) February 23, 2018

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment about “The Outsider.” In recent years, the streaming service has been at the center of several casting controversies involving the erasure of Asian-Americans. Back in March, the company found itself in hot water for casting white actor Finn Jones for the lead role of Danny Rand in “Iron Fist.”

Lewis Tan, who ended up playing Zhou Cheng in “Iron Fist,” was passed over for lead, though he is of Asian descent. Tan appeared in just one episode of the series. His performance drew praise, with many referring to the actor as the best part of the series.