Neve Campbell And JJ Feild Adopt Baby Boy

“Skyscraper” star Neve Campbell is on cloud nine after she and longtime boyfriend JJ Feild adopted a baby boy.
Campbell posted an adorable pic on Friday of the couple and their 6-year-old son, Caspian, pushing a stroller with presumably their new addition.
The “House of Cards” actress, perhaps best known for the “Scream” movies and the 1990s family drama “Party of Five,” said they adopted the boy, Raynor, five months ago but it became official only last week, when the picture was taken.
“It’s the most incredible thing we’ve experienced,” she wrote. “We’re so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift.”
Shall we say party of four?
