Neve Campbell And JJ Feild Adopt Baby Boy

Adoption Day Celebrations

"We celebrated our adoption day with a rainbow party, because rainbows appear after a storm. Last year on our 1-year anniversary, we had a special (family only) rainbow day party with a rainbow and cake and decorations. Our plan is to celebrate our adoption day anniversary with a fun rainbow dessert and celebration every year. I have a rainbow banner that hung in their nursery and now we use it as our rainbow party banner. The plan is to use the same banner every year. The girls love the rainbow theme. I think it is super important to acknowledge our special family day."

Cathie Filian