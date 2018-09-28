New 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer Spurs Debate Over Asian Character

The new “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” trailer wasn’t so magical for many Asian and Asian-American viewers.

Fans of the “Harry Potter” spinoff series got their first look at the human version of the character Nagini, who carries a blood curse that dooms her to transform into a serpent creature. She later becomes a trusted servant of the archvillain Voldemort.

But several social media users aren’t too pleased that Nagini is being portrayed by Korean actress Claudia Kim. A few Asians and Asian-Americans have pointed out that the casting is particularly problematic given that Asian actresses in Hollywood have historically been relegated to roles as two-dimensional, hypersexualized and subservient props, or as deceitful, sly dragon ladies.

It's okay to love problematic things. I'll be the first to say that the Harry Potter series made me want to write children's books. But let's also talk about the problems. This feels like a problem. https://t.co/fbI29mqytI — Ellen "Call Me General" Oh (@ElloEllenOh) September 25, 2018

While Nagini’s origins have previously been murky, the trailer, which was released earlier this week, confirmed the fan theory that she was indeed once a human. The clip briefly shows the character amid her transformation.

Many, including author Ellen Oh, explained that because an Asian woman was cast in the role, the character falls into a long-standing racist trope.

I feel like this is the problem when white people want to diversify and don't actually ask POC how to do so. They don't make the connection between making Nagini an Asian woman who later on is the pet of a white man. So I'm going to say it right now. That shit is racist. — Ellen "Call Me General" Oh (@ElloEllenOh) September 25, 2018

im still so disgusted by the way she wrote Credence and his condition and turns out her writing can get worse! Nagini is basically Voldemort's SERVANT and PET forced to do his bidding for life because it's a giant evil snake right — Natalie (@wednesdaydreams) September 25, 2018

now it turns out Nagini is a giant evil Asian snake woman jesus christ and don't forget Nagini is also a horcrux???????????????? like... what the FUCK. — Natalie (@wednesdaydreams) September 25, 2018

issue isn't that nagini's a villain, but that she's barely a character at all. presumably enslaved, as humanoid pet & before as circus act, but w/no redemption arc as her death in DH is a fun victory for Good. & nagini is SE Asian iconography used as EAsian snake/dragon lady🙄 — ryen 🦇 (@RyeriLim) September 26, 2018

With the racist history of Asian women being cast as Dragon Ladies, Nagini being a snake... helping a fascist kill people then getting her head lopped off without anyone knowing she's a human. pic.twitter.com/ZGNz971CYj — Janelle Belgrave L.Ac (@JSoAbove) September 25, 2018

Ok, this is gonna be the last thing I say on this.



I just want to say that I'm impressed with J.K. Rowling, it takes a LOT of confidence to go 2/2 on racist Asian stereotypes.

Cho Chang being the demure "gentle flower" and #Nagini being the sexually attractive "dragon lady". — The Headless HorseVinh 💀 (@Supervinh47) September 26, 2018

Some also felt that the casting of a woman of color in the role came off as an afterthought.

A problem I have w/ the after-the-fact diversity tack-ons is that these characters & ANIMALS were written as NOT POC. But now that they're being made POC their behavior doesn't sync up. Like Wormtail MILKED Nagini to feed gross baby Voldemort in HP4 and now she's an Asian woman?! — Kat Cho 🦊 (@KatCho) September 25, 2018

JK Rowling is a great writer... but a terrible author. She actively works to destroy appreciation of Harry Potter with these lazy after-the-fact diversity tack-ons.



Nagini is no longer just a snake. Now she is actually a Korean slave woman. That's pretty racist revisionism. — Matthew Coats (@alexjowski) September 27, 2018

As the debate continued, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling herself defended the casting, claiming the Naga, the mythical creature Nagini is based on, has its origins in Indonesia. However, she neglected to mention that Kim is of Korean descent.

The Naga are snake-like mythical creatures of Indonesian mythology, hence the name ‘Nagini.’ They are sometimes depicted as winged, sometimes as half-human, half-snake. Indonesia comprises a few hundred ethnic groups, including Javanese, Chinese and Betawi. Have a lovely day 🐍 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 26, 2018

As many on Twitter pointed out, Naga’s roots lie in Hindu and Buddhist mythology. In Hinduism, the female “naginis” are said to be breathtaking serpent princesses. And in Buddhism, nagas are considered demigods who possess magical powers and wealth. The mythology is also, well, not Korean.

This is how these so called western intellectuals A-S-S-A-S-I-N-A-T-E our culture. Even a 5yr old toddler in india can answer that Nag-Nagin-Nagas are from India & not Indonesia. https://t.co/DHDxrMilS4 — Ansh K Rai (@PyaraCetamol) September 27, 2018

Oh dear Vasuki! “Naga” are Indonesian “mythology”, now.



Yet another white person appropriating Eastern “mythology” who doesn’t have the first idea about it.



Dear @jk_rowling I recommend starting with the wikipedia page: https://t.co/yq7eed24tu https://t.co/MmxLwy836v — Neha S (@neha_aks) September 27, 2018

did you just respond to someone calling you out for making Nagini a Korean woman by referencing Indonesia and a bunch of the Asian ethnic groups that reside there -- which DON'T include Korean people???????? I......... https://t.co/NFclmcjhS6 — Princess Diana 👸🏻 (@linhtropy) September 26, 2018

The movie will be released in November. In the meantime, there’s always this solution.