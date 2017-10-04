New Film Company Raises $150 Million To Bring Diverse Stories To Film And TV

Charles D. King’s multi-platform media company MACRO is continuing its mission to bring better representation to Hollywood.

King, a former partner at the Hollywood agency WME and founder and CEO of MACRO, announced on Tuesday that his company has raised an additional $150 million in financing to produce four to six television and film projects ― annually. Companies including the Emerson Collective, Ford Foundation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and The Libra Foundation contributed to the financing.

MACRO, launched in 2015, is a multi-media company that produces movies, TV shows, and online digital content, with an eye towards diversity. The studio is behind Denzel Washington’s Oscar-nominated film “Fences,” as well as director Dee Rees’s upcoming drama “Mudbound.”

“With MACRO going into its third year, we have seen the initial seeds we planted come to fruition both commercially and critically,” said King in a press release.