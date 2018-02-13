‘New Girl’ Star Hannah Simone To Play An Indian-American Superhero

Hannah Simone is ready to kick butt.

The actress, who plays CeCe on “New Girl,” is slated to star as an Indian-American superhero in ABC’s remake of 1980s TV show “The Greatest American Hero,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Fresh Off The Boat” creator Nahnatchka Khan and writer-producer Rachna Fruchbom are set to serve as executive producers of the half-hour comedy. Fruchbom also wrote the script for the pilot.

Simone is lined up to play Meera, a 30-year-old woman who — despite the wishes of her Indian-American family — leads a pretty unfulfilling life packed with tequila and karaoke, according to Deadline. That is, until she meets aliens who give her a special suit that will help her save the world.

It’s a role that sounds perfect for Simone.