‘New Girl’ Star Hannah Simone To Play An Indian-American Superhero

Hannah Simone is ready to kick butt.
The actress, who plays CeCe on “New Girl,” is slated to star as an Indian-American superhero in ABC’s remake of 1980s TV show “The Greatest American Hero,” per The Hollywood Reporter.
“Fresh Off The Boat” creator Nahnatchka Khan and writer-producer Rachna Fruchbom are set to serve as executive producers of the half-hour comedy. Fruchbom also wrote the script for the pilot.
Simone is lined up to play Meera, a 30-year-old woman who — despite the wishes of her Indian-American family — leads a pretty unfulfilling life packed with tequila and karaoke, according to Deadline. That is, until she meets aliens who give her a special suit that will help her save the world.
It’s a role that sounds perfect for Simone.
“Believe it or not, I’m walking on air” the actress wrote on Instagram, referencing the theme song of the original series.
“The Greatest American Hero” initially ran from 1981 to 1983. The one-hour show starred William Katt as a teacher who, during a field trip, met extraterrestrials who gave him a red costume with amazing powers.