New ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Is All About Mom’s New Job And Dad Staying At Home

It looks like Elastigirl got an incredible job opportunity.

On Friday, Disney dropped the official trailer for the long-awaited “Incredibles 2,” and from the looks of it, the team at Pixar had a whole lot of fun challenging gender roles.

Helen Parr, the matriarch of a superhero family and down-low Super named Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), is offered a fancy job by Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk), a “rich, suave telecommunications bigwig” who wants to change public perceptions of Supers and bring them “back into the sunlight.”

This leaves her superhero husband, Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) at home with their three children.

What could possibly go wrong juggling a trio of kids with budding superpowers?

Disney/Pixar