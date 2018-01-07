New initiative captures the best lessons from books

Here are the pages that “give us somewhere to go, when we have to stay where we are.” - Mason Cooley

Lessons from Literature

Why is reading so important?

For starters, reading allows one to acquire knowledge about the world around us. Books can catalyze new ideas and thoughts, increasing intelligence as well as critical thinking. Not to mention reading may lower risk of Alzheimer’s and makes individuals more empathetic, according to research published in Science. It therefore comes as no surprise that some of the world’s most successful persons are avid readers: Oprah Winfrey calls reading “her personal path to freedom,” Bill Gates attests to reading 50 books a year, and Mark Zuckerberg vowed to read one book every other week in 2015.

Why don’t we read more?

Books are treasures of knowledge, lessons, and insights that we simply can’t find elsewhere. Some say books are the greatest gift of humanity. Yet despite the widespread importance of reading, we often don’t make time for this vital task in our everyday lives. We’re busy, we don’t have the patience to read long books, or we resort to summaries that don’t do the novels justice. More often than not, we simply don’t have time to read amidst the chaos of our busy lives, and social media suffices. However, we put ourselves at a disadvantage when we don’t make time for books. We miss the lessons from literature that can be great points of inspiration in our lives.

What can we do?

Lessons from Literature is an initiative that allows readers to share their favorite passages and quotes from books. By simply following Lessons from Literature, you can seek inspiration from the greatest books known to mankind within seconds. The initiative is an opportunity for even those who don’t read to be inspired by what books have to offer. Books of all genres are featured, providing the community with a rich source of inspiration, excitement, and awe. The current followership of Lessons from Literature is worldwide, with individuals sharing lessons from books that resonate with them.

Wendy Ramirez, follower of Lessons from Literature states: “I came across Lessons from Literature on a day that I was seeking creative motivation…I have been following this page because it not only provides good inspiration and motivation but I know I can easily come to this page to seek a great book!”

In addition to sharing inspiring passages, the initiative cultivates a community through which individuals are able to communicate and discuss books. Ramirez was the first individual to have purchased a book featured on Lessons from Literature. She states, “Above all, I really appreciated that I had a link sent to my email with further details on this book that sparked curiosity in me. I then went to search it on Amazon, purchased it, and within two days I was enjoying the creative read.”

How do I get involved?

