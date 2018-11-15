'Deplorable And Inhumane': Police Find 44 Dead Dogs In Woman's Freezer

A New Jersey woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 44 deceased dogs were discovered stored in freezers throughout her home.

State police allege Donna Roberts, 65, also kept 130 living dogs in “deplorable and inhumane conditions in and around her home,” according to a statement posted to Facebook.

Detectives and officials from the Burlington County Health Department visited Roberts’ home on Tuesday to carry out an inspection. Once there, they “observed evidence of animal cruelty inflicted upon various breeds of dogs on the property.”

The odor of animal feces and ammonia permeated the inside of the home, which caused several of the responders to experience dizziness and nausea, the statement said.

While the demise of the deceased dogs remains under investigation, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said the other dogs at the property were also kept in terrible living conditions.

“Troopers take an oath to protect and safeguard life, including the lives and well-being of pets, which can be vulnerable to abuse,” Callahan said.