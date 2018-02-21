New Jersey's First Sikh Mayor Says He's Received Death Threats

“We take incidents like these incredibly seriously and will continue working to ensure the security of the mayor and everyone who visits City Hall,” Police Chief Kenneth Ferrante said in the city’s statement.

The nature of the death threats against Bhalla is unclear. Bhalla did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

As a Sikh American, Bhalla said in November, he had been a victim of religious discrimination in the past, including being bullied while growing up in New Jersey as a teen who wore a turban as a sign of devotion to his faith. In the days leading up to Bhalla’s election, he was also targeted by racist flyers in Hoboken that falsely linked him to terrorism.