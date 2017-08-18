New #LikeAGirl Ad Tells Girls To Say Goodbye To The Fear Of Failure

Always is back with another #LikeAGirl ad to show girls that failure is simply a way to learn.

The ad, which has racked up more than 3 million views on YouTube in two days, highlights girls powering through their fear of messing up on the dance floor, in front of the class, on the soccer field and more. The message of the video is that trying and failing is better than not trying at all.

“Because we only truly fail when we don’t even try,” the narrator says at the end of the video.

Always focused on this topic after finding in its “Always Confidence and Puberty Survey” that 50 percent of girls “feel paralyzed by the fear of failure” at puberty. The company also discovered that 80 percent of the girls it surveyed feel the pressure to please others makes them afraid of ever making a mistake.

Lucy Luscombe, who directed the ad, said in a press release that she remembered doing everything she could to avoid failing when she was younger. She hopes the video will “inspire girls to see these experiences as a way to build their confidence and keep going.”