Here’s The New TV Show You Should Watch This Week

Streamline recommends “Succession” as the new show you should watch this week.
Season 1 premiered on June 3, but this show is finally proving itself as a must-watch.
The show focuses on a family that isn’t the Murdochs, but is basically the Murdochs. The family’s patriarch owns a giant media business and is debating retirement. His family members are fighting for control of the empire. The show is basically a bunch of rich jerks fighting over the reins of power.
You’re not supposed to root for these people, but the writing is so fantastic that each episode is still somehow a fun watch.
HBO has already renewed “Succession” for another season, so you should get on the bandwagon now.
Streaming News
Showtime poached Desus and Mero from Viceland. The very funny duo will host a new late-night show. It’s probably for the best that those two get as far away from that company as possible.
David Lynch’s new memoir, Room to Dream, has details about the deal-making process for the “Twin Peaks” revival. Honestly, it’s not overly revealing. But for superfans of that incredible new season, the passage is worth checking out.
Apple made another flashy new hire. This time it’s not as momentous as last week’s Oprah lock, but Apple got Lee Eisenberg (“Smilf”), Alan Yang (“Master of None”) and “The Big Sick” writers to put together a new show called “Little America.”
Seth MacFarlane donated $2 million to NPR and $500,000 to a Los Angeles NPR affiliate radio station to support their mission and counter Fox News, which he criticized in a tweet last weekend. MacFarlane has made most of his money creating shows for Fox. Plenty of celebrities complain about bad things that happen, but support like this can have a real impact.
MTV is going to be more like MTV again. It’s bringing back shows like “Daria” and “The Real World.”
And a “Roseanne” show is in fact coming back without Roseanne Barr. The new project is tentatively titled “The Conners” and should debut this fall. Just days before the announcement, Barr made another conspiracy theory tweet and retweeted many more.
The Weekly Streamline Ranking Of All TV
Every week, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch right now.
The ranking prioritizes newness, quality and potential mass appeal. Read below the list for a more elaborate explanation of the methodology.
For the weekend of June 23, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" tops the list for the third time.
Although new shows are still debuting, it seems like TV is settling into the typical summer doldrums as far as quality goes. As mentioned on a weekly basis, the clear standouts this year have been "Atlanta," "Barry" and "Killing Eve." Since those ended a few weeks ago, there hasn't been much to replace the heights of those shows.
"Unbreakable" remains in the top spot, but "Succession" moved up a few spots in the list. Now a few episodes into its debut season, that show is really starting to come together. If you have access to HBO, you should give it a try.
"Marvel's Luke Cage" also joins the list.
The 5-word plot: Woman slowly finds her way.
Pro: This might have the most solid jokes per minute of any show out there right now. As this show comes to a close, it's still as strong as ever.
Con: Episodes are probably slightly too long and often could use some tightening. The humor can be overly zany for long stretches in which it fails to ground itself to make the jokes work.
The 5-word plot: New York life in '80s.
Pro: This show balances displays of lavish decadence and thrilling performances with nuanced portrayals of finding the importance of friends and family. It's fun and heart-wrenching.
Con: The strongest moments are the high-energy ball sequences. It's still unclear whether the show will be able to sustain that energy for many episodes through the same setting.
The 5-word plot: Family members fight over business.
Pro: It's rare to have an exciting show these days that's mostly centered around adults just talking. The writing is strong enough here, though, making this thrilling to watch.
Con: Given the current political climate, you might be out on watching rich people do very rich people things or find it difficult to have empathy for the characters.
The 5-word plot: Officers' and assassins' lives intertwine.
Pro: Very strong balance between whimsical humor and violent action. Strong, relatable character dialogue within the quick-moving storylines.
Con: The premise becomes a bit too unbelievable with almost comic book-like characters.
The 5-word plot: Hitman wants to become actor.
Pro: Bill Hader just may be the country's funniest actor right now. This show has a creative premise and actually pulls it off.
Con: The humor might be too niche to be broadly successful.
The 5-word plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: This show is easily one of the most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on the rise.
Con: Very occasionally, it will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
The 5-word plot: College students struggle with racism.
Pro: One of the most accurate portrayals of contemporary young adult life. Also has a lot to say about the resurgence of vocalized racism in America, and does so with nuance.
Con: Directing choices don't always allow the characters to be believable, but this heavy-handedness still kind of helps emphasize important points.
The 5-word plot: Rich addict tries to recover.
Pro: A solid mix of comedy with anguish and depressing lows, dressed up in expensive settings, gives this a complex appeal. Critics are also saying this is one of Benedict Cumberbatch's finest performances.
Con: It's yet another complicated-man story in which the protagonist tries to find happiness with heavy drinking. You might already be done with that trope.
The 5-word plot: Women conquer the media world.
Pro: The show is an heir to "Sex and the City" but with far more realism. The writing often has much to say about the contemporary struggles of adult, and particularly female, lives.
Con: This has a more niche appeal than most reviews seem to note. If you're not deeply interested in the media and New York City life, the show's charms might not work on you.
The 5-word plot: Superhero deals with new fame.
Pro: The show has improved from an already strong Season 1. Focusing on the celebrity aspect of being a superhero and the costs of that is an interesting angle to couple with the visceral joys of watching someone punch through baddies. Luke Cage also meets a worthy opponent this season.
Con: It's a knock mentioned repeatedly, but this is yet another superhero project. And with a fraction of the budget the Marvel movies have, it's questionable whether this is worth your time.
