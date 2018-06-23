Here’s The New TV Show You Should Watch This Week

Assorted Streaming News

Showtime poached Desus and Mero from Viceland. The very funny duo will host a new late-night show. It’s probably for the best that those two get as far away from that company as possible.

David Lynch’s new memoir, Room to Dream, has details about the deal-making process for the “Twin Peaks” revival. Honestly, it’s not overly revealing. But for superfans of that incredible new season, the passage is worth checking out.

Apple made another flashy new hire. This time it’s not as momentous as last week’s Oprah lock, but Apple got Lee Eisenberg (“Smilf”), Alan Yang (“Master of None”) and “The Big Sick” writers to put together a new show called “Little America.”

Seth MacFarlane donated $2 million to NPR and $500,000 to a Los Angeles NPR affiliate radio station to support their mission and counter Fox News, which he criticized in a tweet last weekend. MacFarlane has made most of his money creating shows for Fox. Plenty of celebrities complain about bad things that happen, but support like this can have a real impact.

MTV is going to be more like MTV again. It’s bringing back shows like “Daria” and “The Real World.”

And a “Roseanne” show is in fact coming back without Roseanne Barr. The new project is tentatively titled “The Conners” and should debut this fall. Just days before the announcement, Barr made another conspiracy theory tweet and retweeted many more.

