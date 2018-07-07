Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Watch Right Now

HBO adds this eight-episode mini-series on July 8. Amy Adams stars. Gillian Flynn, the author of Gone Girl, wrote the novel from which this mini-series is adapted.

Adams anchors this project exceptionally well. She plays a crime reporter, Camille Preaker, who is assigned to investigate grisly murders in her hometown.

Preaker’s socialite mother doesn’t want her there, but Adams’ character needs the work since she just got out of a psychiatric hospital. (Preaker has a long history of self-harm.)

The show might not win awards come Emmy season ― critics have pointed out it is full of cliches and predictable plot turns ― but “Sharp Objects” is still a worthy summer watch.