Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends “Who Is America?” as the new show you should watch this week. The recommendation comes with caveats, though.

“Who Is America?” ― Sacha Baron Cohen’s new prank project on Showtime ― keeps earning press. But reviews likely won’t be available until the show debuts this Sunday, July 15, so the true quality of the show remains unknown.

The case for excited anticipation starts with this show already gifting the world a video of former Vice President Dick Cheney signing a waterboard kit ― a good and fitting prank. The show apparently tricked many high-profile conservatives, including Sarah Palin and Roy Moore, into similar interactions.

That Cohen went back to his more lauded roots to create this project also bodes well. Cohen’s comedic apex came from “Borat” and “Da Ali G Show.” “Who Is America?” seems like a spiritual follow-up, if not an exact revival of those ideas.

But the comedian’s subpar original work over the past few years makes me a bit skeptical about this. Cohen wrote and starred in “The Brothers Grimsby” and “The Dictator,” two movies better forgotten.

I want this to be good and I believe it could be. A show that makes conservative hard-liners look foolish could be cathartic in this day and age. But it’s yet to be seen if Cohen actually rose to that task. Perhaps we’ll discover the marketing rollout spoiled the best footage already. Check this out on Sunday to find out.

See all the recommendations for the week below. And in the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.