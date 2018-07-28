Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends “Orange Is the New Black” as the new show you should watch this week. The sixth season premiered July 27 on Netflix.

“Orange Is the New Black” achieved early success for Netflix and has held on to massive popularity since its 2013 premiere.

The first few seasons burned through plot, and the quality has taken a slight dip after all these years. But with prison walls as a narrative constraint, the show has done a fine job mining new stories out of this claustrophobic setting. After six seasons with long episodes, the show still holds up.

This season focuses on the transfer of a few main characters to a different prison with more security. Although the show still takes place in a prison, the new setting allows the writers to experiment with different characters.

Much like the recent best-selling novel The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner, “Orange” continues to shine a light on America’s need for prison reform. This in itself deserves admiration. If the popularity of this show convinces voters this issue needs support, then that’s a win that goes beyond any narrative success.

