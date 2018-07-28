Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends “Orange Is the New Black” as the new show you should watch this week. The sixth season premiered July 27 on Netflix.
“Orange Is the New Black” achieved early success for Netflix and has held on to massive popularity since its 2013 premiere.
The first few seasons burned through plot, and the quality has taken a slight dip after all these years. But with prison walls as a narrative constraint, the show has done a fine job mining new stories out of this claustrophobic setting. After six seasons with long episodes, the show still holds up.
This season focuses on the transfer of a few main characters to a different prison with more security. Although the show still takes place in a prison, the new setting allows the writers to experiment with different characters.
Much like the recent best-selling novel The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner, “Orange” continues to shine a light on America’s need for prison reform. This in itself deserves admiration. If the popularity of this show convinces voters this issue needs support, then that’s a win that goes beyond any narrative success.
Assorted Streaming News
Sacha Baron Cohen got a Republican congressman to scream the N-word and pull down his pants on “Who Is America?” Then the congressman was pushed to resign.
Speaking of that show, Nathan Fielder got a writing and directing credit on this latest episode.
HBO announced the final season of “Game of Thrones” will debut sometime in the first half of 2019.
Flight of the Conchords announced the premiere date for their new HBO special. I’ll have to somehow wait until Oct. 6.
Lebron James got an HBO deal ― he’ll produce a talk show called “The Shop” that takes place in a barbershop.
Andrew Lincoln confirmed he’s leaving “The Walking Dead.”
The long-rumored “Deadwood” movie will finally happen. Shooting (and shooting) starts this fall.
Lena Waithe signed a first-look deal with Showtime. She already has “The Chi” on that network.
Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner split as producing partners. The duo currently is executive-producing the upcoming HBO show “Camping,” which just debuted a teaser.
HBO will premiere four more “2 Dope Queens” specials in 2019.
Paramount Network renewed “Yellowstone” for a second season.
And Amazon renewed “The Man in the High Castle” for a fourth season.
For the weekend of July 28, “Succession” tops the list.
Last time around, I said this HBO show keeps getting better week to week. That remained true for this most recent episode.
Along with heightening the stakes, the writers found a way to pack especially creative jokes into these last few episodes. At this point in the season, you can tell many, many, many hours of thought went into making sure every potential narrative thrill fires correctly.
Also worth noting ― I cut out shows that hadn’t aired new episodes in a few months. Yes, of course, shows like “Atlanta,” “Killing Eve” and “Barry” are still worth watching. But just because only a few shows have matched their greatness this summer doesn’t mean I need to recommend them to you every single week. You know you should have watched those by now.
The 5-word plot: Family members fight over business.
Pro: It's rare to have an exciting show these days that's mostly centered on adults just talking. The writing is strong enough here, though, making this thrilling to watch.
Con: Given the current political climate, you might not want to watch rich people do very rich people things or find it difficult to have empathy for the characters.
The 5-word plot: Female wrestling league achieves notoriety.
Pro: While the first season was great, but sloppy at times, Season 2 is phenomenal all the way through. The show has found a wonderful balance between the slapstick of the wrestling and the characters' emotional moments.
Con: To nitpick, some of the writing choices still seem lazy, but that certainly isn't a problem unique to this show.
The 5-word plot: Politician can't hide gay lover.
Pro: This is just a mini-series, so finishing to the end of the story isn't a huge time commitment. The acting is phenomenal. The show is legitimately funny.
Con: The plot occasionally unfolds too quickly given how much is happening. The show is almost commanding the viewer to "keep up, keep up."
The 5-word plot: Reporter suffers after returning home.
Pro: The star power here makes "Sharp Objects" a clear summer event. Amy Adams stars while Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) wrote the source material.
Con: This has yet another crime investigator suffering through inner turmoil and the show often veers into cliches.
The 5-word plot: New York life in '80s.
Pro: This show balances displays of lavish decadence and thrilling performances with nuanced portrayals of finding the importance of friends and family. It's fun and heart-wrenching.
Con: The strongest moments are the high-energy ball sequences. It's still unclear whether the show will be able to sustain that energy for many episodes through the same setting.
The 5-word plot: Female prisoners try to survive.
Pro: Super popular shows don't often come with such an urgent political message. In this case, "Orange" advocates for much-needed prison reform. This deserves your admiration for being a fun but gripping show that also could help America.
Con: If you haven't started yet, you have many, long episodes to binge before getting to Season 6. At this point, either stay on the bandwagon if you're already here or just check out Season 1.
The 5-word plot: Satirical take on crime stories.
Pro: Doesn't require much mental work to enjoy. The jokes are dumb but legitimately funny.
Con: If you need intellectual stimulus from your TV time, then stay away.
