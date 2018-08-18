Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Watch Right Now

“Insecure” originally debuted in 2016, less than a month before the U.S. presidential election. The protagonist in “Insecure” had already been world-weary and the tone ended up fitting the national mood. As the show has grown and matured, “Insecure” has continuously felt right for these times. The characters are funny, but jaded ― hopeful, but keep watching the universe crumble around them.

Star, creator and writer Issa Rae seems more self-assured than ever in the new season, and this show zips along gracefully. The cast of characters are now more of a fully realized ensemble, which allows jokes to bounce back and forth seamlessly. Despite their struggles, these friends have a magnetic energy that makes it easy to keep returning to this show to watch another episode.

Watch the trailer below.