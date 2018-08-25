Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Watch Right Now

“Mr. Mercedes” originally debuted in 2017 to little fanfare. The lack of attention was mostly due to its home ― the supposedly real network Audience. Apparently, Audience has been around in some form since 1999, but only got this name in 2011.

You can watch the first couple of episodes for free on the Audience website, but will need a subscription to DirecTV Now after that.

This show follows a retired detective who gets pulled back into his line of work when a psychopath terrorizes him endlessly. Like “Castle Rock,” the basic initial premise comes from work by Stephen King. “Mr. Mercedes” is King’s 51st novel. He has an executive producer credit on the show.

If this were on a different network, it would get more attention. If you happen to have a DirecTV Now subscription, I’d recommend checking it out.

Watch the trailer below.