Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends the second season of “Mr. Mercedes” as the new show you should watch this week. This second season premiered Aug. 22 on Audience.
“Mr. Mercedes” originally debuted in 2017 to little fanfare. The lack of attention was mostly due to its home ― the supposedly real network Audience. Apparently, Audience has been around in some form since 1999, but only got this name in 2011.
You can watch the first couple of episodes for free on the Audience website, but will need a subscription to DirecTV Now after that.
This show follows a retired detective who gets pulled back into his line of work when a psychopath terrorizes him endlessly. Like “Castle Rock,” the basic initial premise comes from work by Stephen King. “Mr. Mercedes” is King’s 51st novel. He has an executive producer credit on the show.
If this were on a different network, it would get more attention. If you happen to have a DirecTV Now subscription, I’d recommend checking it out.
Watch the trailer below.
Assorted Streaming News
Hulu has gotten close to officially reviving “Veronica Mars,” with Kristen Bell attached to reprise the title role.
In a new trailer for the upcoming season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” the character Dennis shows up as a fully dressed sex doll created by his former best friend, Mac. It’s unclear whether the actor who plays Dennis, Glenn Howerton, will actually appear in the season.
Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” has become a huge hit. The show has better ratings than any show in the network’s history, including under the company’s former name, Spike TV. Millions watched the season finale.
NBC renewed the Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman crafting competition “Making It.”
Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott will return for the new season of “American Horror Story” on FX. Both had starring roles in the first season.
HBO picked up Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” adaptation for a full season. The graphic novel series will premiere sometime in 2019.
HBO also ordered the Kathryn Hahn project “Mrs. Fletcher” to a whole series. This will be an adaptation of a Thomas Perrotta novel. Perrotta also wrote the novel that HBO’s “The Leftovers” drew inspiration from.
HBO had a busy week ― the official trailer for the second season of “The Deuce” debuted. That show returns Sept. 9.
Hugh Laurie will star in a new Armando Iannucci comedy on ― you guessed it ― HBO. The show currently has the name “Avenue 5” but that may change.
HBO renewed “Random Acts of Flyness” for a second season.
And “The Big Bang Theory” will finally end after 1 million seasons.
The Weekly Streamline Ranking Of All TV
Every week, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch right now.
The ranking prioritizes newness, quality and potential mass appeal. Read below the list for a more elaborate explanation of the methodology.
For the weekend of Aug. 25, “Insecure” tops the list again.
“Sharp Objects” moved up a few spots as it transitions to the end of the series. Hopefully, those mysteries finally get solved.
I might ultimately add “Castle Rock” to this list before that show ends. It keeps getting better. The plodding nature of the first couple of episodes has been replaced with more thrilling payoffs.
The 5-word plot: Flailing lives in Los Angeles.
Pro: The show has found a strong groove by this season. The jokes land more assuredly than ever. Issa Rae has become a star and she captivates with every scene. Probably the best show right now that uses the classic format -- young people live in city and slowly become adults.
Con: Occasionally the tension seems contrived. Getting priced out of her apartment, she chooses to live with an ex on his couch, instead of staying at her best friend's place -- even as the best friend takes a vacation. Of course this creates bigger problems for the protagonist to overcome, but it seems forced.
The 5-word plot: Lawyer struggles with brother's death.
Pro: Much like its forebearer, "Breaking Bad," this show keeps getting better with each season. After a slow start, "Better Call Saul" now feels electric. If you were disappointed at first, consider coming back.
Con: All prequels have trouble creating stakes, since you know what ultimately happens. Since Saul plays such a big part in "Breaking Bad," it still feels a bit forced to care about his previous trajectory.
The 5-word plot: Reporter suffers after returning home.
Pro: The star power here makes "Sharp Objects" a clear summer event. Amy Adams stars while Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) wrote the source material.
Con: This has yet another crime investigator suffering through inner turmoil and the show often veers into cliches.
The 5-word plot: Family members fight over business.
Pro: It's rare to have an exciting show these days that's mostly centered on adults just talking. The writing is strong enough here, though, making this thrilling to watch.
Con: Given the current political climate, you might not want to watch rich people do very rich people things or find it difficult to have empathy for the characters.
The 5-word plot: Murder investigation uncovers dark secrets.
Pro: Twists and pulpy plotlines make this a disturbing but fun watch. Critics have generally rated this stand-alone season as better than the first.
Con: Strange and campy directing choices abound, which sometimes cause this to fly off the rails.
The 5-word plot: Detective and psychopath face off.
Pro: Another Stephen King adaptation, the show handles dark and creepy moments with superb care. The highs of when this thriller clicks together rival the best shows of this year.
Con: The plot drags occasionally. Especially in this season, the show spends much time on inert setup with the main villain trapped in a hospital bed.
A note on ranking methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, award shows, news shows and other programs that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club and The Ringer, along with aggregators such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.