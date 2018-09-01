Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends the debut season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” as the new show you should watch this week. Amazon added it Aug. 31.
“Jack Ryan” stars John Krasinski, Abbie Cornish and Wendell Pierce.
Amazon has clearly spent a ton on this project. Explosions and action sequences abound. The show got a Super Bowl commercial all the way back in February. Amazon renewed it already for a second season.
But reviews so far have been mixed. Most have been positive, but there’s a recurring theme: The show can be really boring. And the parts that aren’t so boring have jingoistic undertones that can make this hard to comfortably parse.
The storyline draws inspiration from Clancy’s most popular fictional character: Jack Ryan. In the show, Ryan works as a CIA analyst who spends his days behind a desk. Then he discovers a dangerous mystery that forces him to head into violent action, eventually to try to thwart a terrorist attack.
What should be exciting ultimately unfolds at a laborious pace. But Krasinski’s charisma and the high-budget set-pieces still make this mostly engaging.
You can watch the trailer for “Jack Ryan” below.
Other Recent Decent-To-Good Shows
“The Affair” on Showtime. Season 4.
“Castle Rock” on Hulu. Season 1.
“Disenchantment” on Netflix. Season 1.
“Get Shorty” on Epix. Season 2.
“Lodge 49” on AMC. Season 1.
“Orange Is the New Black” on Netflix. Season 6.
“Ozark” on Netflix. Season 2.
“Queen Sugar” on OWN. Season 3.
“Yellowstone” on Paramount. Season 1.
“Younger” on TV Land. Season 5.
Assorted Streaming News
HBO released new footage of two of its biggest shows. You can now watch a trailer for the third season of “True Detective” along with a two-second snippet from the upcoming “Game of Thrones” final season.
“Mr. Robot” will end after four seasons.
Emmy Rossum will leave “Shameless” after the upcoming ninth season.
DC Comics announced a launch date for its new streaming service, which will debut Sept. 15, while the first show, “Titans,” will premiere Oct. 12. This will cost you $7.99 a month.
Amazon shelved its new Woody Allen movie indefinitely. The company had reportedly paid $25 million for the project, called “A Rainy Day in New York.” Also the movie reportedly depicts a 44-year-old man having sex with a 15-year-old; filming wrapped before the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.
Hulu released a trailer for its new Sean Penn show, “The First,” about an astronaut who doesn’t want to go to Mars.
Entertainment Weekly published teaser photos for the third season of “The Good Place,” and Amazon released teaser photos for its Matthew Weiner show, “The Romanoffs.”
John Goodman confirmed that ABC’s “The Conners” will kill off Roseanne Barr’s character. His character also got killed off, though, and then that character came back to life. So who knows.
“Sharp Objects” closed on a ratings high note, with 2.6 million viewers. Don’t be surprised if a second season ends up getting announced after all.
And Hulu gave “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland his own animated show. It’s called “Solar Opposites” and will premiere in 2020.
The Weekly Streamline Ranking Of All TV
Every week, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch right now.
The ranking prioritizes newness, quality and potential mass appeal. Read below the list for a more elaborate explanation of the methodology.
For the weekend of Sept. 1, “Insecure” tops the list again.
“Ozark” joins the list on the bottom.
This will probably be the last time the ranking looks like this. Next week, look forward to a definitive break-down of the best TV of 2018 so far. That list will get incorporated into the bottom here somehow.
The 5-word plot: Flailing lives in Los Angeles.
Pro: The show has found a strong groove by this season. The jokes land more assuredly than ever. Issa Rae has become a star and she captivates with every scene. Probably the best show right now that uses the classic format -- young people live in city and slowly become adults.
Con: Occasionally the tension seems contrived. Getting priced out of her apartment, she chooses to live with an ex on his couch, instead of staying at her best friend's place -- even as the best friend takes a vacation. Of course this creates bigger problems for the protagonist to overcome, but it seems forced.
The 5-word plot: Lawyer struggles with brother's death.
Pro: Much like its forebearer, "Breaking Bad," this show keeps getting better with each season. After a slow start, "Better Call Saul" now feels electric. If you were disappointed at first, consider coming back.
Con: All prequels have trouble creating stakes, since you know what ultimately happens. Since Saul plays such a big part in "Breaking Bad," it still feels a bit forced to care about his previous trajectory.
The 5-word plot: Reporter suffers after returning home.
Pro: The star power here makes "Sharp Objects" a clear summer event. Amy Adams stars while Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) wrote the source material.
Con: This has yet another crime investigator suffering through inner turmoil and the show often veers into cliches.
The 5-word plot: Murder investigation uncovers dark secrets.
Pro: Twists and pulpy plotlines make this a disturbing but fun watch. Critics have generally rated this stand-alone season as better than the first.
Con: Strange and campy directing choices abound, which sometimes cause this to fly off the rails.
The 5-word plot: Detective and psychopath face off.
Pro: Another Stephen King adaptation, the show handles dark and creepy moments with superb care. The highs of when this thriller clicks together rival the best shows of this year.
Con: The plot drags occasionally. Especially in this season, the show spends much time on inert setup with the main villain trapped in a hospital bed.
The 5-word plot: Man trades desk for action.
Pro: Amazon wants this to be a huge hit and spent accordingly. The explosions and special effects shine. John Krasinski remains as charismatic as ever.
Con: Despite all the violence and action, this show can be boring. The narrative transpires laboriously. An example of a show that didn't need to have hourlong episodes.
A note on ranking methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, award shows, news shows and other programs that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications including The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club and The Ringer, along with aggregators such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.