Streamline recommends the 13th season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” as the new show you should watch this week. The show returned to FX on Sept. 5.
Somehow after a dozen seasons, this show still has surprises.
Before the opener, many wondered whether the character Dennis would return to reprise his role in the gang of friends. The actor that plays Dennis, Glenn Howerton, had gotten a new starring gig on an NBC show and “It’s Always Sunny” wrote him out of the show at the end of Season 12.
This season opens with Mindy Kaling playing a character that replaces Dennis. Just like Dennis, this new character aptly leads the other characters in various devious schemes. But she’s also nicer than Dennis, which the gang finds jarring.
Missing his best bro, the character Mac orders a custom sex doll that looks strikingly like Dennis. The gang brings the doll along with them on their various hijinks and believes the doll talks to them. It’s almost like Dennis has come back. And then...
Well, you should just watch the episode.
Also notable, before Season 7, all the way back in 2011, the actor that plays Mac, Rob McElhenney, purposely gained a ton of weight for the show. For this new season, McElhenney got ridiculously ripped, which also serves the plot. Give him an Emmy for Training Achievement or something.
Assorted Streaming News
“Younger” will move from TV Land to Paramount Network for its sixth season. Viacom owns both networks. The move might mean “Younger” reaches a larger audience since Paramount just had a huge ratings hit with the show “Yellowstone.”
“Adventure Time” ended after eight years and 10 seasons.
Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore sued Sacha Baron Cohen for $95 million over his appearance in “Who Is America?” If you somehow missed it, Baron Cohen tricked Moore into an interview and then accused him of being a pedophile using a fake electric wand that detects ... pedophiles.
Patricia Arquette will star in the first season of a Hulu Original series called “The Act.” This show will be a true-crime anthology series.
HBO renewed “Insecure” and “Ballers.” I named the recent season of “Insecure” as one of the top five best shows of 2018 so far. So suffice it to say, this news made me happy.
And Amazon has poached Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn away from “Project Runway.” The two will develop a new fashion-based reality show for the service.
And for the best of the best...
