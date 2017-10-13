The New 'Stranger Things' Trailer Will Turn Your World Upside Down

The first “Stranger Things” Season 2 trailer turned the internet upside down with the help of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Get ready for all that madness to happen again.
In the latest trailer for the new season, which came out this Friday the 13th, fans finally get to see some of the moments we’ve been waiting for. The new video talks more about the tentacled monster we saw previously teased, with the kids initially describing it as a “shadow”; we get hints Nancy (Natalie Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) will finally be a thing ― so smell ya later, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery); there are cool one-liners like, “It’s judgement day,” perhaps giving a nod to the “Terminator” franchise; and Eleven seems to finally get those waffles that Hopper (David Harbour) left for her.
Mmmm. Nothing better than some stray waffles left outside in a box. Yum.
Talking about the first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, producer Shawn Levy told HuffPost “every shot” was debated over, and they “wanted to show a real taste of what’s coming” but not reveal too much. If this is still just a taste, Eleven better save room and not eat all those Eggos.
“Stranger Things” Season 2 premieres Oct. 27 on Netflix.
