The New 'Stranger Things' Trailer Will Turn Your World Upside Down

In the latest trailer for the new season, which came out this Friday the 13th, fans finally get to see some of the moments we’ve been waiting for. The new video talks more about the tentacled monster we saw previously teased, with the kids initially describing it as a “shadow”; we get hints Nancy (Natalie Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) will finally be a thing ― so smell ya later, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery); there are cool one-liners like, “It’s judgement day,” perhaps giving a nod to the “Terminator” franchise; and Eleven seems to finally get those waffles that Hopper (David Harbour) left for her.