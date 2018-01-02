Ronda Lee, Contributor
New Year's Eve Afro-Ritz

01/02/2018 12:04 am ET Updated 57 minutes ago
Raub Welch
Raub’s annual Afro-Opulence New Year’s Eve celebration. This year’s theme Afro-Ritz.

Chicago based painter and interior designer, Raub Welch’s art work and life is an ode to Afro-Opulence. In addition to his beautiful Afro inspired collage and oil paintings, he is known for his elaborate themed parties. Throughout the year, musicians and artists can be found having an after party at his abode. From live music and entertainment to the exquisite artwork on the walls, any event hosted by Raub is one to be remembered. Last year’s theme was Afro-Gatsby. This year Raub and guests rang in the New Year to an Afro-Ritz theme. Black elegance and opulence is always the showstopper.

