New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced a plan to provide health care for all New Yorkers, including those who cannot qualify for health insurance such as undocumented immigrants.

The initiative, dubbed NYC Care, will guarantee physical and mental health care for all 8.6 million people living in New York, de Blasio said at a press conference Tuesday at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx.

“No one should have to live in fear,” the mayor said. “No one should go without the health care they need. Health care is a human right. In this city, we’re going to make that a reality. ... From this moment on in New York City, everyone is guaranteed the right to health care.”

The city will spend $100 million on the program, The New York Times reported.

Health care is a human right. Join me in the Bronx to discuss our plan to guarantee care for all New Yorkers. https://t.co/u8IL0X44bQ — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 8, 2019

NYC Care will not offer free health care to all New Yorkers, but will provide a primary care doctor and access to specialty care priced on a sliding scale according to patients’ income. The program is available to anyone who does not have an affordable insurance option, de Blasio said.