Kushner Cos. has said that a third party was contracted to file the paperwork and that documents were amended whenever errors were discovered. “Kushner Companies values all of our tenants and takes our legal and ethical responsibilities very seriously,” said a company statement.

Housing Rights Initiative, however, said that paperwork often wasn’t amended for a year or two, by which time tenants had already been driven out.

Jared Kushner stepped down from his role as CEO last year but still holds major stakes in a number of family real estate holdings. He maintains a holding in Westminster Management, the Kushner Cos. subsidiary that oversees its residential properties. Westminster has been hit with a class-action lawsuit by Maryland tenants who say they were charged mysterious fees in a bid to drive them out, a charge the company has denied.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly looking into Jared Kushner’s efforts to secure financing for family real estate operations from foreign investors during the presidential transition that may have influenced his work in the White House.