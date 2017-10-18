New York City Street Photography With The Harinezumi Guru

For seven years, between 2010 and 2017, I photographed the streets of New York City almost compulsively. As a street photographer, I became known for my use of cheap and uncomplicated cameras - a Ricoh GR, the Harinezumi Guru, and even disposables, such as the Fujifilm Quicksnap. In this post, I share some of the images I made over those seven years with the digital Harinezumi Guru camera. It’s a little plastic toy camera with a 3MP sensor. Despite these obviously underwhelming traits, the camera has grown a considerable cult following worldwide. I was part of this cult. I came to simply adore the camera and its predictable unpredictability. These photographs are all direct from the camera - no editing. The quirks in these images are inherent and are a result of the camera’s cheap specs and my forcing it into submission. In 2017, I decided to retire from street photography. Yet, I still look back very fondly on that period on the streets with my Harinezumi.
Michael Ernest Sweet is a Canadian award-winning writer, educator, and former street photographer. He is the author of two street photography books, “The Human Fragment” and “Michael Sweet’s Coney Island”, both from Brooklyn Arts Press. His photography has appeared in Popular Photography, The Village Voice, Leica International, Photo Life, and Black and White Magazine, among others. Michael lives in New York City.
