New York City Street Photography With The Harinezumi Guru

For seven years, between 2010 and 2017, I photographed the streets of New York City almost compulsively. As a street photographer, I became known for my use of cheap and uncomplicated cameras - a Ricoh GR, the Harinezumi Guru, and even disposables, such as the Fujifilm Quicksnap. In this post, I share some of the images I made over those seven years with the digital Harinezumi Guru camera. It’s a little plastic toy camera with a 3MP sensor. Despite these obviously underwhelming traits, the camera has grown a considerable cult following worldwide. I was part of this cult. I came to simply adore the camera and its predictable unpredictability. These photographs are all direct from the camera - no editing. The quirks in these images are inherent and are a result of the camera’s cheap specs and my forcing it into submission. In 2017, I decided to retire from street photography. Yet, I still look back very fondly on that period on the streets with my Harinezumi.