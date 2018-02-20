The New York Daily News tore into President Donald Trump for visiting his Florida golf course while funerals for the Parkland school massacre victims were taking place “just miles away.”

For its Tuesday cover, the tabloid used a photograph of Trump giving a thumbs up alongside a picture of pallbearers carrying the casket of one of the 17 victims:

Remember that time @realDonaldTrump tweeted about how it isn't presidential to visit a golf course after a tragedy? https://t.co/VCpxt1LMwr



An early look at Tuesday's front... pic.twitter.com/GgA1cwfk2m — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 20, 2018

The president visited Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach for several hours on Monday. White House officials have not confirmed whether Trump was golfing during that period, but did say that he avoided playing over the weekend as a mark of respect.