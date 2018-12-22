The New York Daily News used its Saturday cover to tear into President Donald Trump over the government shutdown.
For its latest blistering front page, the tabloid depicted Trump as Dr. Seuss’ fictional character The Grinch. The headline reads: “How The Trump Stole Christmas!”
Trump’s hometown newspaper also included verses from Seuss’ children’s book “How The Grinch Stole Christmas!” in its Twitter caption.
Its cover story called the shutdown, which began late Friday after Trump refused to sign a new spending bill that didn’t including money for his U.S.-Mexico border wall, “a Christmas tragedy.”
It “complicates the lives” of federal workers over the holidays, it added. It’s the latest in a long line of covers that the publication has used in recent months to take aim at Trump: