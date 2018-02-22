MEDIA
New York Daily News Reveals Who Really Silences Trump

The tabloid ripped Trump for failing to mention "a word about the 300 million guns flooding our streets."
By Lee Moran

The New York Daily News depicted President Donald Trump as being silenced by the National Rifle Association on its Thursday cover.

In the photo, the tabloid superimposed duct tape emblazoned with the NRA’s emblem stuck over Trump’s mouth:

The NRA gave millions to Republicans during the 2016 campaign, and Trump was the biggest beneficiary of those contributions. His languid response to last week’s deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, and his failure to properly address gun control have provoked much criticism.

