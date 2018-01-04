MEDIA
Donald Trump And Steve Bannon 'Cuck Fight' On Latest New York Daily News Cover

The tabloid gave the feud its own name.

By Lee Moran

The New York Daily News has branded President Donald Trump’s feud with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon a “cuck fight.”

The tabloid edited the warring pair’s heads onto the bodies of fighting chickens for its Thursday cover:

Its headline played on the word “cuck,” a term often used by the alt-right to belittle liberals. It comes from “cuckold,” or “a man whose wife is unfaithful.”

The cover was published amid an escalation in tensions between the former colleagues. On Wednesday, Trump took aim at Bannon in a statement after the former staffer reportedly slammed his administration in Michael Wolff’s upcoming book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

The New York Post also riffed on the feud:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
