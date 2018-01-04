The New York Daily News has branded President Donald Trump’s feud with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon a “cuck fight.”

The tabloid edited the warring pair’s heads onto the bodies of fighting chickens for its Thursday cover:

August 2017: "I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service."



January 2018: "When (Steve Bannon) was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."



Life comes at you fast: https://t.co/e3XLd4xDG9 pic.twitter.com/jP1rehvnoI — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 3, 2018

Its headline played on the word “cuck,” a term often used by the alt-right to belittle liberals. It comes from “cuckold,” or “a man whose wife is unfaithful.”

The cover was published amid an escalation in tensions between the former colleagues. On Wednesday, Trump took aim at Bannon in a statement after the former staffer reportedly slammed his administration in Michael Wolff’s upcoming book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

The New York Post also riffed on the feud: