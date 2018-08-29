Gov. Cuomo And Cynthia Nixon Clash During Heated Debate: 'Can You Stop Lying?'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon had more than one testy exchange during their only gubernatorial primary debate Wednesday night.

As the candidates disagreed on a range of issues from the governor’s handling of New York City’s deteriorating transit system to single-payer health care, they often talked over one another. At one point, Cuomo called out Nixon for interrupting him.

“Can you please stop interrupting?” he asked as she talked over him. “Can you please do that?”

“If you stop lying, I will stop interrupting,” Nixon shot back.

“As soon as you do,” the governor said after a short pause.

Gov. Cuomo: Can you please stop interrupting? Can you please do that?



Cynthia Nixon: If you stop lying, I will stop interrupting.#NYGovDebate https://t.co/O6QSfL7PC8 pic.twitter.com/LAd0b9NAmV — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 30, 2018

Nixon’s campaign seized on the moment, tweeting out a graphic emblazoned with her response.

The two candidates faced off at Hofstra University on Long Island about two weeks before the Sept. 13 primary election. Hours before the debate, former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Cuomo for his third term as governor.