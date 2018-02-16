Murdoch-Owned NY Post Urges Trump To Act On Gun Control To 'Stop The Slaughter'

The New York Post, which endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016, is now urging him to take action on gun control after the mass shooting at a Florida high school.

In a front-page editorial, the Post editorial board writes:

“Mr. President, this is your moment. You can keep your promises to the kids and the parents and honor your offer to do ‘whatever we can do.’ Prove how much you truly want to curb the carnage — and refuse to play hostage to the extremists on either side of these issues.”

The newspaper notes that Trump has “credibility” among gun owners after campaigning to protect Second Amendment rights and earning the endorsement of the National Rifle Association.

“But just as a lifelong anti-Communist Richard Nixon went to China as president, Trump can use that credibility to push common-sense legislation and regulations that can have some effect,” the Post said.

The newspaper pointed to four specific actions Trump can push for: restoring the federal assault-weapon ban, raising the age to buy firearms, banning bump stocks and killing the proposed Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which would force states to recognize concealed weapon permits from other jurisdictions.

The editorial is significant in more ways than one: The paper is owned by News Corp., which is controlled by Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch is a longtime Trump confidant who, the New York Times reported in December, still speaks with the president at least once a week.

The Times also notes that the Post is one of Trump’s favorite newspapers.