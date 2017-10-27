New York Times Comment Goes Hilariously Wrong

Christine McMorrow is a dedicated New York Times reader, so much so that the paper of record describes her as one of its “most faithful and prolific commenters.”

But the comment McMorrow posted on Thursday in response to an article about the Republican Party and President Donald Trump was a departure from the type of message she typically writes:

this NYT comment and the three people who recommended it are giving me life this morning pic.twitter.com/kKYf5uLOK0 — bergmanj (@bergmanj) October 26, 2017

The unusual post caused so many laughs that the Times wrote a story about the snafu. Turns out McMorrow was dictating her response to her iPhone when a friend stopped by. McMorrow didn’t think her phone was still recording, but it was and it continued to type her words.

McMorrow even took the time to comment on the Times’ story about her comment. For those wondering, Norman is her boyfriend and she boils her eggs for 12 minutes.

“They turned out well, unlike this post,” she wrote.

NYT