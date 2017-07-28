New Yorker Cartoon Savagely Depicts 'Five Stages Of White House Employment'

Two days before President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that Reince Priebus was out as White House chief of staff, The New Yorker published a snarky cartoon about the administration’s staffing issues.

After a turbulent week that included newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci accusing Priebus of leaking his personal financial information, as well as the abrupt resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, there’s been a spotlight on the apparent conveyor belt of White House employment.

That means that Peter Kuper’s cartoon, which cheekily envisions what a ride on that conveyor belt might look like, seems particularly apt.

A post shared by The New Yorker Cartoons (@newyorkercartoons) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

The first figure is a potential employee wearing Trump’s unmistakable signature MAGA hat, and the final one is an employee leaving with a knife in his back.

It’s grim, but seemingly right on the nose.