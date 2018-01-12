New Yorker Cover Puts Trump 'In The Hole' After 'Racist' Comment

The New Yorker is taking on President Donald Trump after he asked why the U.S. would welcome immigrants from “shithole” places like Haiti and African countries during a bipartisan Oval Office meeting on Thursday.

“In the Hole,” by artist Anthony Russo, responds to the president’s comment, which has been decried as racist by the United Nations, with a stark illustration for the magazine’s cover in its Jan. 22 issue.

On a field of white, the president’s yellowish sweep of hair is just visible from the depths of a black hole:

Anthony Russo / The New Yorker

Rosso has a history of tackling controversy in the news through his art. Last spring, he combined two major stories ― a mistreated United passenger and Trump’s decision to fire former FBI director James Comey ― in one much-discussed illustration.

On Thursday, Trump sparked widespread criticism after he reportedly questioned why the U.S. should restore protections for immigrants from Haiti and parts of Africa.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” the president said, sources told The Washington Post. “We should have more people from places like Norway,” he added.

“He said these hate-filled things and he said them repeatedly,” Durbin said.

The White House did not deny the president’s phrasing in a statement issued Thursday. Trump strongly denied the derogatory remark against Haiti over Twitter the next day, but neither he nor the White House mentioned his attitude toward African nations.