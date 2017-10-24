President Donald Trump got the Pennywise treatment on The New Yorker’s latest cover:

Artist Carter Goodrich painted Trump as a “dangerous clown” for the magazine’s Oct. 30th issue because he was “still just as stunned now” about the election results as he was last November.

The image is called “October Surprise.”

“I have been asked to work on movies about him. I can’t do it; most satire seems to lighten what feels to me like a dire situation. He’s already a cartoon villain, infantile and strange,” Goodrich said.

The cover was well received on Twitter:

