New Yorker Satire Rips Donald Trump's Phone Call To War Widow

In a sharp satire in The New Yorker featuring a fictional interview with President Donald Trump on Monday, the faux commander-in-chief explained why he made the wife of a fallen soldier cry.

“This country has been pushed around by war widows for far too long,” he declared in the mocking piece by comedian Andy Borowitz.

The article, headlined “Trump Says He Is Only President In History With Courage To Stand Up To War Widows,” comes after Trump’s real-life controversial condolence call to the wife of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in an ambush on Oct. 4 in Niger with three other Special Forces members.

Myeshia Johnson said that Trump couldn’t remember her husband’s name and confirmed an earlier report that Trump stated her husband “knew what he signed up for.” She added, “And it made me cry because I was very angry at the tone in his voice and how he said it.”

Trump has denied the claims, but Borowitz’s satire imagines that the president believes he has has found the enemy ― and it is war widows.

Visit the New Yorker to read the whole takedown.