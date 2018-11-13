New Zealand Newspaper Flubs Stan Lee's Obituary, Writes 'Spike Lee Dies'

The Gisborne Herald is apparently bamboozled and did not do the right thing.

On Tuesday morning, the New Zealand newspaper had an unfortunate misprint on the top of its front page, saying that “Spike Lee Dies At 95” in a promo box that directed readers to an inside story.

Spike Lee, the director of dozens of films including this year’s “Blackkklansman” and 1992′s “Malcolm X,” is very much still alive, of course.

The Gisborne Herald The cover of The Gisborne Herald on Tuesday, November 13.

The piece actually was about Stan Lee, the co-creator of a parade of Marvel comic book characters who died at age 95 on Monday.

The Gisborne Herald’s promo box may have had the wrong name, it did have a correct photo of Stan Lee.

The newspaper did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment about the flub, nor did Spike Lee.

However, Twitter users were more than ready to share their thoughts on the mess-up:

Oh, Gisborne Herald... @gisbornenews



What did he create, Malcolm X Men? pic.twitter.com/wcSNIadzWL — Ian Ashworth (@ianashworth) November 13, 2018

Oh dear...

Breaking news from Gisborne Herald in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/zY2nMIkUcD — Neil Henderson (@sigmasoundmod) November 13, 2018

RIP Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/c2czpfKjiK — Myles Davies (@mylesdavies) November 13, 2018

Swing, and a miss https://t.co/WaL4teOSjb — Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) November 13, 2018