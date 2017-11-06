News: 12 Finalists named to take part in the Brainnovations Pitch Contest (December 6th, 2017)

I’m proud and excited to announce the 12 groundbreaking startups that will get to pitch their idea and solutions at the Brainnovations Pitch Contest on December 6th, hosted during Day 2 of the 2017 SharpBrains Virtual Summit (December 5-7th).

These are the 12 selected Finalists, together with their summary elevator pitch: AUGMENTx, Beam Riders, Click Therapeutics, HealthTech Connex, MyCognition, MyndYou, NeuraMetrix, Sapien Labs, Savonix, Sincrolab, The Touchpoint Solution, WEKIT.

Please join us in celebrating their work so far and in wishing them all the best at the pitch contest!

Finalists for Top Brainnovation to measure Brain Health & Performance

: “What if the world had a brain vital sign? HealthTech Connex has developed and validated the world’s first objective, physiological brain vital sign technology, NeuroCatchTM, making it possible to translate complex brain waves into readily available and easily understandable markers of brain health.” NeuraMetrix (USA): “NeuraMetrix measures brain health using a digital bio-marker based on consistency of typing cadence. It is passive, independent of language, culture and education and does not require tests or special equipment, sensors, gross motor skills or physician interaction.”

Finalists for Top Brainnovation to improve Brain Health & Performance

: “AUGMENTx’s augmented reality enabled neuromodulatory rehabilitation therapy aims to accelerate neurological recovery from stroke and traumatic limb amputations. The team’s vision is to make the therapy available to all stroke and limb amputation patients around the world at an affordable cost.” Sincrolab (Spain): “Sincrolab is an eHealth company that develops Smart Cognitive Solutions to monitor and design Personalized Cognitive Trainings through Mobile Applications for patients with cognitive impairments. Sincrolab is based on the specific cognitive profile of each Patient, adapting to them daily.”

Finalists for Top Brainnovation harnessing Big Data

: “We pioneer using AR & wearables to augment human performance & to capture/refine/share knowledge & experiences. We try out knowledge-intensive training using HoloLens. Larger AR markets (eg iPhone X) are coming. Also AI & brain health markets (eg ways to compensate for failing memories & skills.” Sapien Labs (USA) (USA): “Sapien Labs is a non profit that seeks to accelerate solutions for brain health by building the largest globally representative open access database and research platform for human EEG with stringent data standards to enable large scale analysis of the human brain.”

Finalists for Top Brainnovation to boost Workplace Productivity & Resilience

: “Poor cognition is a major predictor of mental illness, main cause of absenteeism in the workplace. MyCognition PRO is the only app for employees allowing to understand, measure, monitor and improve cognitive fitness in an engaging and personalised way with a self-administered, blended programme.” The Touchpoint Solution (USA): “What if you could lower stress by 71% in 30 seconds anytime, anywhere? Cost-effective, non-invasive TouchPoints neuroscience wearables represent next-gen life enhancement…improve focus, performance, calm, sensory integration, and onset of sleep with BLAST technology and live your best life.”

On December 6th, 2017, each Finalist will have 10 minutes to pitch and 5 minutes for Q&A from the Judges and other Summit participants. The selection of Winners (one per category) will be live and shared with Summit participants to maximize transparency and lessons learned, and based on the following criteria. 1. Novelty; 2. Scalability; 3. Research and IP approach; 4. Impact; and 5. Financial sustainability.

— This is the Brainnovations Judging Panel…our very own “Sharp Tank”

Looking forward to a great pitch contest and Summit — please Learn More and Consider joining us!

9.30-10.45am. Top Brainnovations to measure Brain Health & Performance, judged by:

Dr. Adam Haim , Chief of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)

, Chief of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs at the Dr. David Barash, Chief Medical Officer and ED of Global Health at GE Foundation

Chief Medical Officer and ED of Global Health at Dr. Edward Kliphuis , Investment Director at Merck Ventures

, Investment Director at Dr. Karen Postal, President of the American Academy of Clinical Neuropsychology (AACN)

11.45am-1pm. Top Brainnovations to improve Brain Health & Performance, judged by:

Alexandra Morehouse , Chief Marketing Officer at Banner Health

, Chief Marketing Officer at Dr. Bill Reichman , President and CEO of Baycrest

, President and CEO of Colin Milner , Founder and CEO of the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

, Founder and CEO of the Danny Dankner , CEO and Co-founder of Applied Cognitive Engineering

, CEO and Co-founder of Zack Lynch, General Partner at JAZZ Venture Partners

1-2.15pm. Top Brainnovations harnessing Big Data, judged by:

Bill Tucker , Senior Advisor to the K12 Education Program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

, Senior Advisor to the K12 Education Program at the Eduardo Briceño , CEO and Co-founder of Mindset Works

, CEO and Co-founder of John Cammack , Angel Investor

, Angel Investor Neil Allison, Director of Business Model Innovation at Pearson North America

2.30-3.45pm. Top Brainnovations to boost Workplace Productivity and Resilience, judged by: