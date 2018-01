The National Western Stock Show in Denver celebrated Bison Hump Day ― and that was too much for one local TV news anchor.

Molly Hendrickson of Denver’s ABC affiliate did her best to explain that the event highlighted efforts to boost the bison population, but giggles got the best of her.

“I’m done,” she finally said.

Apparently, Hendrickson never had a chance. “And they thought I could hold it together??” she wrote on Instagram Thursday.