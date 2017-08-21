News Roundup for August 21, 2017

In honor of the shitshow that is 2017, the sky will go dark today.

1. The University of Texas moved confederate statues off the main areas of their campus. University President Greg Fenves stated on the matter “We do not choose our history, but we choose what we honor and celebrate on our campus.” Hear, hear. More here.

3. Trump is to announce his new plan for U.S. troops in Afghanistan. We’re waiting with bated breath. More here.

4. Another U.S. Navy ship has had a collision in Asian waters. This is the fourth accident this year. More here.