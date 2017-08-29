News Roundup for August 29, 2017

It’s a very, very mad world.

1. Hurricane Harvey has now claimed at least nine lives as the flooding and devastation continues. More here. And here’s how you can help.

2. Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio was already granted a pardon, but now he’s asking for more. More here.

3. Trump is getting sued for his ban on transgender people in the military. This is why we have human rights groups. More here.

4. The suspected gunman in the New Mexico mass shooting, during which two people were killed, has been detained. More here.

5. North Korea makes an unprecedented move by firing a missile over Japan. Trump responds, “All options are on the table.” Great. More here.