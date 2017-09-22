News Roundup for September 22, 2017

You know how they say “no news is good news”?

Well, all this news is bad news.

2. London just revoked Uber’s license to operate in the city, citing a “lack of corporate responsibility”. The ride sharing company intends to fight the ban in court. More here.

3. Facebook’s reach is far beyond their domain and it’s creeping people out. How do they know about people’s personal details that aren’t available online? More here.

4. 38-year-old Australian DJ Astro ‘Funknukl’ Labe has been charged with headbutting former Australian prime minister and bigot, Tony Abbott. More here.

5. The water crisis in Flint may have reduced fertility rates and increased fetal deaths according to new research. Why aren’t more people talking about America’s water problem? More here.