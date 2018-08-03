Journalists Aren't Happy About Newseum Selling 'Fake News' T-Shirts

The Newseum in Washington, D.C., which celebrates a free press and free speech, is selling shirts featuring the phrase “You are very fake news” ― a catchphrase President Donald Trump frequently uses to delegitimize the press.

The museum is also selling hats bearing Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Trump has long had a contentious relationship with the media, calling journalists the “enemy of the people.” On Tuesday, he lambasted the “fake disgusting news” at a rally to endorse Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.) in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race.

“What ever happened to the free press? What ever happened to honest reporting?” Trump asked the crowd. “They don’t report it. They only make up stories.”

Baffled journalists and others on Twitter wondered why a museum that aims to “increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment” would be championing Trump’s antagonism toward journalists.

“‘Fake news’ is a phrase that undercuts our profession and the hard-working journalists who practice the craft. Selling clothing that is blatantly anti-press further promotes hatred towards journalists,” a member of the White House press corps, who wished to remain anonymous, told Poynter.

Here’s what other people had to say:

The @Newseum has played itself. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 3, 2018

newseum please don't do this https://t.co/7xjiJpwiI2 — erin mccann | subscribe to The Times (@mccanner) August 3, 2018

I'm baffled why the Newseum would sell political merchandise, but I'm infuriated that it, of all places, would sell "fake news" shirts. https://t.co/PbikXjswQm — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) August 3, 2018

Looking forward to the Newseum's "Enemy of the people" onesie https://t.co/Ckqy5oSt5V — Ryan McCarthy (@mccarthyryanj) August 3, 2018

Are you f'n kidding @Newseum? A perfect example of "free speech" misapprehension taken to a harmful conclusion. Gross. https://t.co/jQGOKRGNvl — Curt Woodward (@curtwoodward) August 3, 2018

No fucking way @Newseum



You sell "Fake News" shirts and call it part of your commitment to free speech?



No. Just no. https://t.co/wzqwx32jR9 — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) August 3, 2018

Selling MAGA hats is in line with pretty much every gift shop in D.C. today, but you'd think a museum dedicated to the free press wouldn't sell "You are very fake news" shirts that mimic the logo font of a network the president regularly attacks https://t.co/0Hn6KxI8PW — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 3, 2018

Oh FFS, @Newseum, what the bloody bell are you doing? https://t.co/I3gZg1e8LS — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) August 3, 2018

I was planning to visit @Newseum in exactly two weeks, but I think I'll pass. I'm disappointed that its leaders willfully misinterpret the principle of free speech and promote baseless attacks on the free press, seemingly to prop up a convenient source of profit — Elliot Njus 🏠🏢🏗 (@enjus) August 3, 2018

Sonya Gavankar, director of public relations for the Newseum, told HuffPost in an email that merchandise like the fake news shirts and MAGA hats are part of the museum’s effort to be “champions” of “free press, but also of free speech.”

“We recognize why you’re asking the question. As a nonpartisan organization people with differing viewpoints feel comfortable visiting the Newseum, and one of our greatest strengths is that we’re champions not only of a free press, but also of free speech,” she said.